Four get rigorous life imprisonment in Alwar gang-rape case

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A special SC/ST court has on Tuesday convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people involved in the horrific gang-rape case of a Dalit woman in Alwar in 2019.

In addition, a fine of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on the four convicts. The fine amount of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the survivor.

The court has also awarded five years imprisonment to the fifth convict under the IT Act for filming and circulating a video clip of the shameful incident.

While delivering the verdict, the court said that this horrific gang-rape incident was similar to the Cheerharan or disrobing of Draupadi in the era of Lord Krishna as recorded in the Mahabharat. The court hoped that strong punishment would help to check the flood of rape crimes in the country. Welcoming the verdict, the lawyer for the victim said that they were hopeful that a strong penalty will be imposed so as to send out a firm signal to society.

The four culprits who had raped the woman in front of her husband in an isolated area on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass on April 26 last year are Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar, and Indraj Gurjar. All five culprits were present in court when the verdict was delivered.

It took the Rajasthan Police seven days to make the first arrest after the 18-year-old Dalit woman filed the complaint that she was gang-raped by five men in Alwar in front of her husband. In that crucial seven-day, the accused men threatened her family, demanded Rs 10,000, and circulated a video of the sexual assault on social media.

The local police even told the victim and her family that they would have to wait till polling ended in the region. Alwar was among 12 seats in Rajasthan that went to polls on May 6 and it was only a day later that the police made its first arrest.

As the case had happened right in the middle of the last Lok Sabha elections, it had triggered a great deal of politics. While the BJP held protests in all districts of Rajasthan to corner the Gehlot government, PM Narendra Modi raked up the issue in some of his election rallies. Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the victim and assured her family of quick justice in the case.

To rehabilitate the victim, the Gehlot Government had given her a job in the police department. After the judgment on Tuesday, CM Ashok Gehlot was quick to tweet, “Welcome the judgment in Thanagazi rape case, which sets an example of how swift inquiry can lead to justice being delivered in a short time. All investigating officers, police & administrative officials, in this case, deserve appreciation. The State Govt is committed to ensuring no crime goes unpunished & all cases get a fair, thorough & speedy trial.”