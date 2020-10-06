STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four get rigorous life imprisonment in Alwar gang-rape case

The court also awarded five years imprisonment to one of the convicts under the IT Act for filming and circulating a video clip of the incident.

Published: 06th October 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A special SC/ST court has on Tuesday convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people involved in the horrific gang-rape case of a Dalit woman in Alwar in 2019. 

In addition, a fine of Rs 1 lakh each has been imposed on the four convicts. The fine amount of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the survivor. 

The court has also awarded five years imprisonment to the fifth convict under the IT Act for filming and circulating a video clip of the shameful incident.

While delivering the verdict, the court said that this horrific gang-rape incident was similar to the Cheerharan or disrobing of Draupadi in the era of Lord Krishna as recorded in the Mahabharat. The court hoped that strong punishment would help to check the flood of rape crimes in the country. Welcoming the verdict, the lawyer for the victim said that they were hopeful that a  strong penalty will be imposed so as to send out a firm signal to society.   

The four culprits who had raped the woman in front of her husband in an isolated area on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass on April 26 last year are Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar, and Indraj Gurjar. All five culprits were present in court when the verdict was delivered.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan government orders appointment of Alwar gang rape survivor as police constable

It took the Rajasthan Police seven days to make the first arrest after the 18-year-old Dalit woman filed the complaint that she was gang-raped by five men in Alwar in front of her husband. In that crucial seven-day, the accused men threatened her family, demanded Rs 10,000, and circulated a video of the sexual assault on social media.

The local police even told the victim and her family that they would have to wait till polling ended in the region. Alwar was among 12 seats in Rajasthan that went to polls on May 6 and it was only a day later that the police made its first arrest.

As the case had happened right in the middle of the last Lok Sabha elections, it had triggered a great deal of politics. While the BJP held protests in all districts of Rajasthan to corner the Gehlot government, PM Narendra Modi raked up the issue in some of his election rallies. Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the victim and assured her family of quick justice in the case.  

To rehabilitate the victim, the Gehlot Government had given her a job in the police department. After the judgment on Tuesday, CM Ashok Gehlot was quick to tweet, “Welcome the judgment in Thanagazi rape case, which sets an example of how swift inquiry can lead to justice being delivered in a short time. All investigating officers, police & administrative officials, in this case, deserve appreciation. The State Govt is committed to ensuring no crime goes unpunished & all cases get a  fair, thorough & speedy trial.”

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwar gang rape life imprisonment Draupadi Cheerharan IT Act
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp