JMM nixes ties with Grand Alliance, to go it alone in Bihar polls

RANCHI: Hurt with the big brotherly attitude and political craftiness of RJD in seat sharing, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has finally decided to part ways with the Grand Alliance.

The party will be going it alone in Bihar Assembly polls, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya announced on Tuesday. He said the JMM will be contesting on less number of seats, but all those will be decisive.

Notably, JMM had given seven seats to RJD in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections under the grand alliance and also provided a ministerial berth to the lone RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta. In return, the party was demanding 12 seats for Bihar Assembly polls but RJD was not ready to give away more than 2-3 seats.

Bhattacharya further added that the party, as of now, will be fielding its candidate on seven Assembly seats -- Chakai, Jhaha, Katoria, Dhamaha, Nathnagar, Manihari, and Pirpaiti. Announcement of a few more seats could be made later in the coming days, added Bhattacharya.

JMM has already registered its victory over Chakai seat in the 2005 Assembly polls. “Situation has changed this time and the new leadership of RJD does not want to recall old days or they do not want to recognise our struggle. We have already said that we would never compromise with the party’s honour,” said Bhattacharya. He further added that he would not hesitate to say that RJD has shown its ‘political craftiness’ against which they are compelled to raise their voice.

“You have forgotten political courtesy. You did not have any seat in Jharkhand Assembly but we gave you seats both in Assembly and Parliamentary elections, more than your political status in 2019 Assembly polls in Jharkhand. How the leaders, who recently have taken charge of the party, could forget those days?” said Bhattacharya.

The JMM General Secretary told RJD to keep all 144 seats with them and the party will contest on its own in Bihar polls.

According to Bhattacharya, claim on 12 seas were made on the basis of a survey conducted recently, which indicated that the party can directly prove to be beneficial for RJD on at least 40 seats.