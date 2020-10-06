STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDA finalises seat-sharing deal in Bihar; JD (U) to contest 122 seats, BJP 121

At a joint press conference of the top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Janta Dal United National chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with BJP senior leader and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during a press conference in Patna

Janta Dal United National chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with BJP senior leader and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during a press conference in Patna (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Manish Anand
Express News Service

PATNA: Two days ahead of the close of nominations for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls, the NDA on Tuesday unveiled the seat adjustment plans: the JD-U will contest 122 seats and the BJP, 121.

On the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, the two lead partners declared there are no ifs and buts about the leadership of the incumbent, Nitish Kumar.

As per the seat arrangement, the JD-U will adjust the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) from its quota while the BJP will leave seats for the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahini, who exited the opposition Grand Alliance a few days ago.

The BJP may end up contesting more seats since it is reportedly negotiating for three-four seats with the VIP. On the other hand, HAM will get seven seats from the JD-U’s share. 

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi sought to set at rest all doubts over the post-poll leadership issue, saying the NDA would form the government with Nitish in the saddle. 

State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal went so far as to say the party could write to the Election Commission against the use of names and pictures of the party leaders in poll campaigns by anyone outside the NDA — a clear hint at the LJP, which has announced to field its candidates against JD-U nominees.

Nitish asserted that there is no misunderstanding in the NDA, and that the alliance is firm on projecting its development plans and achievements before the electorate.

To the criticism of his leadership by Chirag Paswan, the CM remained guarded. But he sought to remind the LJP that it was his party that had played a role in sending Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to the Rajya Sabha. 

In a related development, senior BJP leader Rajendra Singh, who had narrowly lost the last elections, joined the LJP. Singh, who is with the RSS background, is all set to contest on the LJP ticket against the JD-U nominee.  

There are indications that a few of the defeated BJP candidates in the 2015 Assembly elections may also contest from the LJP.  

BJP releases first list

The BJP named 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar polls, starting October 28. The list includes international shooter Shreyasi Singh and ex-MP Hari Manjhi, who joined the party on Sunday

