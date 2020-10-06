STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No stand-off between Executive and Judiciary over appointment of HC judges, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells DMK MP

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson claimed the government was sitting on nearly 230 names recommended by the collegium for appointment of judges.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no stand-off between the Executive and the Judiciary over appointment of high court judges and whenever there is a difference of opinion on the issue, it is mutually reconciled by the two to ensure only suitable persons are appointed, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.

He also said while every effort is made to fill up existing vacancies expeditiously, they do keep arising due to retirement, resignation or elevation of judges.

Prasad made these observations in a letter to DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson.

The law minister was responding to Wilson's Zero Hour reference in February this year during the Budget session on shortage of judges in the high courts.

Wilson shared Prasad's letter on Twitter on October 5.

The minister's office confirmed that such a letter was written.

The RS MP also shared a clip of his speech in the Upper House on the issue in which he said it was time that Parliament resolved the stand-off between the Executive and the Judiciary over appointment of HC judges.

Wilson, a former additional solicitor general, claimed the government was "sitting" on nearly 230 names recommended by the collegium for appointment of judges.

The Law Minister observed in his letter dated September 28 that as per the existing Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges, the initiation of proposal for appointment of judges in the high courts vests with the chief justice of the high court.

As on September 1, there are 398 vacancies in the high courts, he pointed out.

"While every effort is made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies do keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges," Prasad said.

He also pointed out that as per the MoP, the chief justice of the high court is required to initiate the proposal for filling up of vacancies of judges in the HC six months prior to the occurrence of vacancies "but this timeline is rarely adhered to".

"There is no stand-off between the Executive and the Judiciary. Filling up vacancies of Judges in the high courts is continuous collaborative process between the Executive and Judiciary as it requires consultation and approval of various constitutional authorities.

"Differences of opinion, if any, are mutually reconciled by the Executive and the Judiciary to ensure that only apposite person is appointed as High Court Judge," he asserted.

The government, the Union minister said, is committed to fill up the vacancies in the high courts expeditiously.

As on September 1, 48 new judges in various HCs have been appointed, he said.

There are 25 high courts in the country with a combined sanctioned strength of 1,079 judges.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad P Wilson
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp