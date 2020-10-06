Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of taking over key institutions to project himself globally

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To project his strong image globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is killing all institutions in the country alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

On the third and final day of his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Patiala, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP had taken over all institutions leading to poor decisions and the Chinese intrusion. "In India, the entire framework has been controlled and captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the entire architecture designed for giving voice to the people has been captured. Give me a free press and free institutions and this (Narendra Modi) government won't last long," he said.

He said, "The Modi government has taken control of all the key institutions, and it has done so not democratically but forcibly. The BJP government has captured the soul of the country, which is what the Congress is fighting, this fight will become more and more aggressive, going forward."

Terming the control of institutions by the government a big problem, Rahul said that no other country in the world today is faced with a situation where even the media does not question the government when its land has been seized by another nation.

Modi, he said, is not interested in India’s people but is only concerned about protecting and promoting his image, which would have got dented had he admitted to China’s incursion. The media, by helping promote his image, is also to blame, said Rahul, adding that Modi was comfortable in the knowledge that the press would project his one-sided statements. “Why don’t you question him at press conferences,” he asked the media.

Rahul said that while the government may have captured the institutions, the fact is they cannot control the farmers, the youth and the small traders, whose interests they are destroying. "I work among these people, who are the hardest hit by Modi’s policies. I am a patient person, and will wait till the people of India see the truth," he added.

Rahul said he was committed to fighting against the Modi government’s attack on farmers, just as they had earlier targeted SMEs and small traders with demonetisation and GST. "I will fight them and stop them. If MSP goes, Punjab, Haryana, and other agricultural states like UP and Rajasthan will have no

future left,’’ he said.

In response to a question on Modi & Co. making fun of his protests in Punjab and Haryana, Rahul shrugged it off, pointing out they had done that in February too, when he had first warned about COVID-19. But the truth is there for all to see now, he said, adding that six months on, everyone will know the truth of what he is saying now on the farm laws too. Taking a dig at Modi’s earlier statement that India will win the war against Covid in 22 days, the Congress MP said, “You can see for yourself who talks more sense - Modi or me. You (media) can decide who is joking,” said Rahul.

Rahul said the farm laws will end up destroying MSP and PDS for the poor too. “The danger is real and cannot be negated just because Modi & Co. are making fun of me,” he remarked.

He slammed the NDA government for destroying key systems such as SMEs and small businesses, which were the backbone of the nation and were generating employment for lakhs of youth, on directives of big corporate houses. The trio of Modi, Ambani and Adani has ruined the structure of employment by destroying SMEs, now they are destroying the foundations of agriculture, and soon the people of India will be left with no jobs, nor food, and no future, he said.

Calling the existing food security system a fortress for the farmers, Rahul said it had needed improvement and reforms, which is what the Congress manifesto had also promised. He cited key promises of development of the agricultural system through farmer markets, mandis every few kms, farm to fork infrastructure etc.

"We never said we will destroy the whole food security system, which Modi has done with these farm laws,” he said and added that this will affect the entire chain of the system, rendering lakhs of people employed in the farming sector jobless, and also ending the subsidies for the poor.

Asked why he was not present in Parliament during voting on the Farm Bills, Rahul said he was a son too and had a son’s duty for his mother. His mother had to go for medical check-up and since his sister could not go for some family reasons, it was his responsibility to do so, he added.

Recalling a childhood memory of how a handful of Sikhs had protected the family when his grandmother Indira Gandhi lost the parliamentary election in 1977, Rahul said he felt he owed a debt to Punjab and Punjabis. "There was nobody in the House except these Sikhs who protected my grandmother,” he recalled.

Asked why Punjabis should trust him, Rahul said that the people of Punjab should see his actions and look at his political career, all through which he had always stood with those suffering any injustice. "I owe a debt to the people of Punjab, and had similar feelings also for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.