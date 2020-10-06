STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress MLA dies after recovering from coronavirus infection

Kailash Chandra Trivedi, the legislator from Sahara (Bhilwara) constituency, was airlifted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon from Jaipur on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Trivedi, who was suffering from lung fibrosis after recovering from the coronavirus infection, died at a hospital in Gurgaon, family sources said Tuesday.

He was 65.

Trivedi, the legislator from Sahara (Bhilwara) constituency, was airlifted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon from Jaipur on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

He died late Monday night, they said.

In Jaipur, Trivedi was admitted to SMS hospital with health complications after recovering from the coronavirus, according to the hospital sources.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Trivedi, a three-time MLA.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kailash Chandra Trivedi Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp