SC reserves verdict on journalist Vinod Dua's plea for quashing of FIR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him for sedition and other offences by a BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran, after hearing arguments for Dua, the Himachal Pradesh government and the complainant in the case, asked the parties to file written submissions in the matter within three days.

On July 20, the top court had extended till further orders the protection granted to Dua from any coercive action in the case.

The top court had said that Dua need not answer any other supplementary questions asked by Himachal Pradesh police in connection with the case.

On July 7, the top court had extended the protection to Dua from any coercive action and sought a report in a sealed cover on the probe conducted so far by the state police.

BJP leader Shyam has alleged that Dua, in his YouTube show, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “deaths and terror attacks” to get votes.