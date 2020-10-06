Shringla, Indian Army chief meet Suu Kyi amid border standoff with China

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army Chief General MM Naravane met Mayanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday where they discussed how bilateral relations can be enhanced.

Shringla and Naravane are on a two-day visit to Myanmar, a first where the foreign secretary and the Army chief are a part of the delegation together.

According to sources, the timing of the visit is to drill through India's commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy amid rising tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"As part of India's efforts to help Myanmar tackle the pandemic, the foreign secretary and Army chief handed over a consignment of 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to Suu Kyi," officials said.

According to sources, some of the major outcomes of the meeting included an project agreement for the upgradation of agricultural mechanization sub-station under the 2017 Rakhine State Development Programme.

"India supports safe, sustainable, and speedy repatriation of displaced persons from Bangladesh to Rakhine State based on the understanding between Bangladesh and Myanmar. India fully understands the urgency of this situation and has committed humanitarian efforts in both Myanmar and Bangladesh to facilitate an early return of the displaced persons. India has provided 5 tranches of relief supplies to Bangladesh and is willing to do more," sources said.

Some other outcomes of the meeting include the virtual inauguration of the Centre for Excellence in Software Development and Training, Myitkyina and opening of a liaison office in Nay Pyi Taw by Shringla, G20 debt service and quota on pulses.

India also announced a grant of $2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk to provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.