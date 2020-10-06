STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shringla, Indian Army chief meet Suu Kyi amid border standoff with China

Shringla and Naravane are on a two-day visit to Myanmar, a first where the foreign secretary and the Army chief are a part of the delegation together.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army Chief General MM Naravane met Mayanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday where they discussed how bilateral relations can be enhanced.

Shringla and Naravane are on a two-day visit to Myanmar, a first where the foreign secretary and the Army chief are a part of the delegation together.

According to sources, the timing of the visit is to drill through India's commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy amid rising tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"As part of India's efforts to help Myanmar tackle the pandemic, the foreign secretary and Army chief handed over a consignment of 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to Suu Kyi," officials said.

According to sources, some of the major outcomes of the meeting included an project agreement for the upgradation of agricultural mechanization sub-station under the 2017 Rakhine State Development Programme.

"India supports safe, sustainable, and speedy repatriation of displaced persons from Bangladesh to Rakhine State based on the understanding between Bangladesh and Myanmar. India fully understands the urgency of this situation and has committed humanitarian efforts in both Myanmar and Bangladesh to facilitate an early return of the displaced persons. India has provided 5 tranches of relief supplies to Bangladesh and is willing to do more," sources said.

Some other outcomes of the meeting include the virtual inauguration of the Centre for Excellence in Software Development and Training, Myitkyina and opening of a liaison office in Nay Pyi Taw by Shringla, G20 debt service and quota on pulses.

India also announced a grant of $2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk to provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla MM Naravane Aung San Suu Kyi Line of Actual Control LAC Standoff India China Border Standoff
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp