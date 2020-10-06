STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mounts veiled attack on Congress over MSP

Only after the BJP took over the reins of power in 2014, the MSP was extended to other crops beyond wheat and paddy by PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made a veiled attack on Congress vis-a-vis the new farm legislations, saying those who did not even provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for commodities other than paddy and wheat were now raising 'unreasonable' apprehensions.

Stoutly defending the new farm laws of the Centre, she said these legislations came under the ambit of the union government and it covered inter-state farm trade.

On apprehensions that MSP may be scrapped by the government, she said: "I find that absolutely unreasonable to keep speculating on it and say that this is the concern of the farmer."

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said: "MSP is there, it was there and it shall continue to be there."

Under "certain other governments" the focus was only on giving and increasing MSP for paddy and wheat and they did not 'bother' about other crops, she said.

Though 20-23 items were covered under the MSP regime, "those who gave" support price only for paddy and wheat and not for other crops were today crying foul raising apprehensions that the government maydo away with the system of MSP and it was surprising, she said, in an apparent reference to Congress and others protesting against the Centre's measures.

Only after the BJP took over the reins of power in 2014, the MSP was extended to other crops beyond wheat and paddy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though approximately 23-24 lakh tonnes of pulses were needed, onlyabout 16 lakh tonnes were produced and the remaining was imported, she said adding MSP was given to other crops as well to reverse such a scenario by the NDA government.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSP Minimum Support Price Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp