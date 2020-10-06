UP horror continues: Two more raped in 24 hours; Dalit woman sexually assaulted in Bhadohi

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh following which the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the 17-year-old girl was sleeping in her house and the accused, identified as Chandrakesh verma, entered her room through the terrace and raped her, they said.

According to police, the girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Monday and Verma was arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths from her village in Kaushambi, police said on Monday.

The woman was abducted on September 13 by the duo who are cousins.

They took her to their relatives' place in Pashchim Sarira Police Station area and raped her, the victim's father alleged.

She somehow managed to escape and returned home about a week ago and told her family about the incident, her father said, adding that the local police refused to lodge an FIR.

The family then approached Kaushambi Superintendent of Police and after he intervened, an FIR was registered on Monday, the father said.

According to the SP, an FIR was lodged against the accused and the woman will undergo a medical examination while her statement will be recorded soon.

Another rape in Bhadohi

Yet another Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest incident occurred in Gyanpur area of the Bhadohi city on Saturday when a 44-year-old married Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Monday.

All four accused, however, have been arrested, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

While two of the accused were picked up on Sunday, the two others were nabbed on Monday, he said.

The accused were produced before a Bhadohi court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

Singh said a case of gang-rape was registered on the complaint of the victim woman's husband.

Citing the complaint, Singh said, "On Saturday, the woman was returning from a bank after withdrawing money, when her husband's two friends told her that they would drop her home.

"But, they allegedly raped her. The husband accused four men of raping his wife," he said.

"A case was registered at Gyanpur police station on Sunday against the four men. Two of them were arrested on Sunday and two others on Monday," he said, adding the woman was sent for medical examination.