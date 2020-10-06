STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces jobs for Maoist victims' families in Jangalmahal

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced jobs for the kin of those who have been killed in man-animal conflict in that area.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced jobs and financial aid as compensation for families of those who have lost their lives or have gone missing due to Maoist violence in the tribal Jangalmahal area in the state.

Banerjee also announced jobs for the kin of those who have been killed in man-animal conflict in that area.

"One member from each family who have lost their near and dear ones to Maoist violence or are missing for more than a decade will be provided with financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh and a job in the state home guard force," she said.

"We will also provide jobs to one member from each family who have lost their kin in attacks by elephants in the area," she said at an administrative meeting at Kharagpur area of West Midnapore district.

The tribal Jangalmahal area comprising West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts had witnessed Maoist insurgency from 2008 to 2012.

Speaking on the implementation of the central flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat, Banerjee said the state is ready to execute it provided it is fully funded by the union government.

"We already have our own Swasthya Sathi scheme in the state.

If the Centre wants us to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme then it should be fully funded by them," she said.

Banerjee had written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in September saying Ayushman Bharat would be implemented in West Bengal if it is fully funded by the Centre and the funds are routed through the state government.

Billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the central government and the remaining 40 per cent from the states.

PTI PNT KK NN NN 10061641 NNNN

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Jangalmahal
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp