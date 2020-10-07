STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

 Delete all your personal and intimate pictures from the cellphone before giving it for repairing.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Young painter wins Sonu Sood’s heart 
A young painter from Madhya Pradesh has won accolades from Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a messiah of migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown, by painting portraits of the actor and his mother, Sarod Sood. Rita Vishwakarma, from Harpalpur area of Chhatarpur district, made the paintings to thank Sood for helping thousands of migrant labourers. Overwhelmed by the move, Sood took to social media to post the portrait of his mother. From providing meals to the underprivileged and offering transport facilities for stranded labourers to get back to their hometowns, to donating PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers, he has done it all in the last six months. 

Phone mechanic arrested for blackmailing woman  
 Delete all your personal and intimate pictures from the cellphone before giving it for repairing. A mobile phone mechanic was arrested in Balaghat district recently for blackmailing a woman by sending her intimate and personal pictures. According to circle SP (Balaghat) Karnik Srivastava, the woman had given her cellphone for repairing at a shop. After getting her mobile back, she received her intimate and personal pictures from an unknown number. The sender also made some demands from the woman and started blackmailing her. The man was later arrested after the woman filed a police complaint. Such cases are becoming increasingly common because users are unaware of phone working, police said.

BJP candidate seeks vote for his old party 
Old habits die hard! BJP candidate Narayan Patel, who had resigned from the Congress two months back, faced embarrassment after he sought vote for the Congress for the bypoll. Patel, while addressing a rally on Sunday, said: “On November 3, as soon as you entered the polling booth, you will see the ‘panja’ at first. Cast your vote for the Congress to make it victorious.” As soon as he realised his mistake, Patel said, “No-no, I mean press the Lotus button.” 

BJP leader wearing Modi mask ‘attacked’ 
Wearing a Narendra Modi mask and climbing to garland a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti turned costly for a local BJP leader, Lachhu Sharma, in Indore on Friday. Just after he climbed down, some Congress workers present there raised anti-Modi slogans and assaulted the BJP leader, before the police intervened and rescued Sharma. Hitting out at the Congress workers over the incident, Sharma questioned whether the Congress got Mahatma Gandhi patented. Other BJP activists allege that Congress workers also jostled and shoved them. The police sent the BJP workers back from the venue.

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp