Bhopal diary

Young painter wins Sonu Sood’s heart

A young painter from Madhya Pradesh has won accolades from Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a messiah of migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown, by painting portraits of the actor and his mother, Sarod Sood. Rita Vishwakarma, from Harpalpur area of Chhatarpur district, made the paintings to thank Sood for helping thousands of migrant labourers. Overwhelmed by the move, Sood took to social media to post the portrait of his mother. From providing meals to the underprivileged and offering transport facilities for stranded labourers to get back to their hometowns, to donating PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers, he has done it all in the last six months.

Phone mechanic arrested for blackmailing woman

Delete all your personal and intimate pictures from the cellphone before giving it for repairing. A mobile phone mechanic was arrested in Balaghat district recently for blackmailing a woman by sending her intimate and personal pictures. According to circle SP (Balaghat) Karnik Srivastava, the woman had given her cellphone for repairing at a shop. After getting her mobile back, she received her intimate and personal pictures from an unknown number. The sender also made some demands from the woman and started blackmailing her. The man was later arrested after the woman filed a police complaint. Such cases are becoming increasingly common because users are unaware of phone working, police said.

BJP candidate seeks vote for his old party

Old habits die hard! BJP candidate Narayan Patel, who had resigned from the Congress two months back, faced embarrassment after he sought vote for the Congress for the bypoll. Patel, while addressing a rally on Sunday, said: “On November 3, as soon as you entered the polling booth, you will see the ‘panja’ at first. Cast your vote for the Congress to make it victorious.” As soon as he realised his mistake, Patel said, “No-no, I mean press the Lotus button.”

BJP leader wearing Modi mask ‘attacked’

Wearing a Narendra Modi mask and climbing to garland a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti turned costly for a local BJP leader, Lachhu Sharma, in Indore on Friday. Just after he climbed down, some Congress workers present there raised anti-Modi slogans and assaulted the BJP leader, before the police intervened and rescued Sharma. Hitting out at the Congress workers over the incident, Sharma questioned whether the Congress got Mahatma Gandhi patented. Other BJP activists allege that Congress workers also jostled and shoved them. The police sent the BJP workers back from the venue.

