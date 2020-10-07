STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP releases first list for Bihar polls, names 27 candidates

Published: 07th October 2020 12:03 AM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 27 candidates for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, starting from October 28.

The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

Singh, daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, had joined the saffron party on Sunday.

All the candidates are for the election's first phase in which 71 seats of the 243-member assembly will go to polls.

The party released the list after the ruling NDA announced its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121.

The list of candidates include three ministers in the Nitish Kumar's cabinet-Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The BJP has named Munni Devi from Shahpur assembly seat in the Buxar district.

There was speculation in the media that former Bihar Director General of police Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS and later joined the JD(U), will enter into fray from this seat.

Former state minister and the RJD's old timer Raghvendra Pratap Singh finds place in the BJP's list from his traditional Barhara constituency in the Bhojpur district.

Singh was denied ticket by Lalu Prasad's party in 2015 elections despite being a sitting member of the assembly.

RJD had given ticket to Saroj Yadav, who won the seat in the previous election.

 

