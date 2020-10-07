STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP says it will lodge FIR against any non-NDA party using PM's photos in Bihar polls

Paswan, son of Union minister Ramvilas Paswan, has asserted that his party would continue to be part of the NDA at the centre and showered praise on the Prime Minister.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The BJP on Wednesday warned that it would lodge an FIR against any non-NDA party, if it uses the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar assembly elections, an assertion seen as a snub to the LJP which has exited from the ruling coalition in Bihar and decided to go solo in the polls.

Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, the state BJP president, said that if any party or individual is found to be using pictures of the Prime Minister on posters or any publicity material in the run-up to the elections, the BJP will lodge an FIR.

Addressing a press conference, Jaiswal said "let me make it very clear that our party has 40-star campaigners headed by the Prime Minister in this election and only NDA allies can use the PMs photo. If any non-NDA party uses his pictures, we will lodge an FIR. The controversy over the use of PMs images on posters arose after LJP president Chirag Paswan left the NDA in Bihar, citing "ideological differences" with JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Paswan, son of Union minister Ramvilas Paswan, has asserted that his party would continue to be part of the NDA at the centre and showered praise on the Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said at the joint press conference of the NDA in which chief minister nitish Kumar was present that his party would complain to the Election Commission if anybody used Modis pictures in the state polls unauthorisedly.

However, the LPJ has hit back at the BJP, saying that Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the entire country and not of any specific party.

At the press meet, the saffron party declared that its giving 11 seats out of its quota of 121 seats to its associate partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

During the occasion in which besides Sushil Modi and Jaiswal, BJP's election in-charge and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present, the saffron party leaders iterated that Kumar is the leader of the NDA coaltion in Bihar and they would fight the polls under his leadership.

VIP of Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, who shared dais with the senior BJP leaders, had quit Grand Alliance last week.

Taking a swipe at the RJD, Sushil Modi said "JMM, RLSP and VIP are leaving the RJD one by one while many are joining us." 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar polls 2020
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp