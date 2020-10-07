STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Businessman looted, burnt to death by robbers in Haryana's Hisar

The attackers looted the businessman, locked him in the car and set it on fire, they said.

Published: 07th October 2020 05:50 PM

Blast, Fire

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HISAR: Some unidentified assailants allegedly burnt a businessman to death after looting Rs 11 lakh cash from him in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hansi area on Tuesday night, they said.

Ram Mehar (35), a resident of Data village on Bhatla-Data road in Hansi, was going home in his car when the robbers intercepted him, police said.

The attackers then allegedly looted the businessman, locked him in the car and set it on fire, they said.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found Mehar charred to death inside the vehicle.

Later, the relatives of the victim were contacted after he was identified through the number plate of the vehicle.

Mehar, who owned a factory of disposable cups and plates in Barwala, was coming to Data village from Hisar after withdrawing Rs 11 lakh from a bank, the victim's family told police.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and the CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to trace the culprits, said Hansi police spokesperson Subhash.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in the state over the incident, Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said jungle raj prevails in Haryana, where criminals were having a free run.

He said it was shocking that the businessman was looted in the middle of a road and then burnt.

Where is the government? the Congress leader asked.

PTI CORR SUN AD 10071711 NNNN

