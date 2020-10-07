Case against Kamal Nath and seven others for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines

BHOPAL: A case was lodged on Tuesday against ex-Madhya Pradesh CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath and seven others for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines in Datia district.

The eight Congress leaders, including Nath and Congress candidate for Bhander (SC) assembly seat Phul Singh Baraiya were booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 for violating the COVID-19 guidelines during October 5 public meeting in Bhander constituency of Datia district.

The case was registered following a complaint by the local SDM Arvind Mahor who stated that despite having the permitted number of persons to 100, the actual gathering addressed by the senior Congress leader had close 2500 persons in attendance.

Reacting to the registering of case, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said it’s an act of political vendetta by the BJP government.

“If the administration and police are so serious about ensuring COVID-19 safety guidelines, then similar cases should be registered against BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others who have been openly these guidelines through their crowded public meetings,” demanded Saluja.