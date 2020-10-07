Denied ticket, Bihar BJP vice-president Rajendra Singh joins LJP ahead of state polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Hours before the NDA’s announcement on seat arrangement, Bihar BJP’s vice-president Rajendra Singh joined the Lok Janshakti Party in the presence of LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday.

Paswan decided to put up Singh against the JD-U candidate from Dinara where the Nitish Kumar-led party has given ticket to minister Jay Kumar Singh.

Both the leaders will be squaring off yet another time in the polls. In 2015, Rajendra Singh had lost to Jay Kumar Singh by a slim small margin of 2,691 votes.

LJP insiders said that Dumraon MLA Dadan Singh Yadav alias Dadan Pahalwan of JD-U will join the LJP on Wednesday and file his nomination against JD-U’s Anjum Arah from the same constituency.

On Tuesday, sources said, Pahalwan had gone to file nomination as Independent candidate but got an invitation call from the LJP to contest on the party ticket.

He returned without filing nomination and will file papers on Wednesday.

The LJP has already announced to put up candidates in all the 122 seats that the JD-U would contest in Bihar.

“As soon as the next government is formed, all the culprits after investigating into the corruption in the seven resolve scheme would be sent to jail. And the pending amount will be paid immediately so that the incomplete work can be completed,” Paswan tweeted.