Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area following information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far, the spokesman said, adding further details were awaited.