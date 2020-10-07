PM Modi should break silence and answer the nation, says Rahul Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister should break his silence and come out to face the many questions being asked in the country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at the recent visit of PM Modi to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in Uttarakhand, the Congress leader said, "PM Ji, stop waving hands in the tunnel alone, break your silence. Face the questions, the country is asking many things from you," the tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Wayanad MP shared a clip from his yesterday's press conference in Punjab in which he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, ranging from COVID-19 management, to farm laws, and the Hathras incident.

He had also said yesterday that PM Modi in order to "save his image had handed over 1,200 sq km of Indian territory to China."

He had also demanded the Prime Minister to speak to the media over the several issues which are currently gripping the nation.

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi had said that Congress' 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' is against the 'kaala kanoon' (dark laws), which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely.

"Our yatra is against the three 'kaala kanoon' (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able to find a way out," Gandhi said at a press conference here.