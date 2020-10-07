PM Modi to launch Twitter campaign for COVID-19 awareness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a campaign on Twitter for people's participation in appropriate behaviour for COVID-19 on Thursday.

This has been planned ahead of the upcoming festivals and winter season in the country, and the opening up of economic activities amid the pandemic.

The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation in intensifying the key messages of 'wear mask', 'follow physical distancing', 'maintain hand hygiene'.

People would be encouraged to take pledge on COVID-19.

The Centre will formulate and implement an action plan with state governments and union territories for targeted communication in districts with higher number of infections. Simple messages would be delivered to citizens across different media platforms throughout the country.

There would also be banners and posters at public places to raise awareness on the issue. Mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets/brochures on awareness and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach would also be a part of the campaign.

The government is also planning to involve local and national influencers to make people more aware.