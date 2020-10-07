STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police have to be more active to ensure Maoists don't make a comeback in Bengal: Mamata

Handwritten posters, allegedly issued by CPI(Maoists), had resurfaced in Belpahari area of Jhargram last month.

Published: 07th October 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Asserting that Maoists should not be allowed to make a comeback in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the police to stay alert and ensure peace prevails in the Jangalmahal region -- which, until a decade ago, was a hotbed of Left-wing extremism.

She directed DGP Virendra to employ various government agencies, including the civic and the green police, to collate information on suspicious activities, if any, in the rural and mofussil areas of erstwhile Maoist strongholds.

Handwritten posters, allegedly issued by CPI(Maoists), had resurfaced in Belpahari area of Jhargram last month.

Banerjee, without taking names, said "some people belonging to a political party had visited Jangalmahal a few days ago, along with Maoist old guards, to foment trouble".

"It is your (police) responsibility to ensure that no one creates unrest in Bengal by using money power; the police have to be more active," she told the DGP during an administrative meeting at Jhargram.

The chief minister said her government had to put in a lot of effort to quell insurgency and restore peace in Jangalmahal -- comprising forested areas of Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore - and asked the police to work in tandem with district officials to obtain intelligence inputs.

"I have given you (police) the information. They are from a political party. They visited the area with some Maoist old guards to create fresh trouble in Jhargram. I will not tolerate this; peace has been restored, and it must prevail in the region," she said.

Banerjee also said that requisite information should be gathered about people putting up in guest houses and hotels in such places.

"Why should there be any dearth of information on activities such as money distribution, when there are so many agencies like the civic volunteers, green police, Asha, ICDS or the BSK.

They (agencies) should be used to find out about sabotage attempts in the region, especially when someone is coming from outside for such activities," she insisted.

The CM further stressed that it was important to keep a tab on cash flow during the elections, usually meant for buying votes, as it could invite more trouble in the area.

"When no one stepped foot in these areas, I visited Lalgarh, Netai, Jhargram (as an opposition leader).

I have seen for 11 to 12 years how the whole area was turned into a bloodied zone," Banerjee said.

Maoist insurgency had reared its head in the state during the concluding years of the CPI(M)-led Left Front rule, which ended in 2011 with Banerjee's TMC seizing power.

"If anyone tries to import unrest again in the place where I took a lot of pain to establish peace, people will resist," Banerjee, who is widely credited for containing Maoist activities in Jangalmahal, said.

