STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan man arrested for attempting to rape minor girl

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint by the victim's parents, he said.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

KOTA: A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in his neighbourhood when her parents were away for work, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ismail, lured the 8-year-old girl to his house on Saturday and tried to sexually assault her.

The girl, however, raised an alarm and her friends from the locality reached the house and rescued her, Sub Inspector and in-charge of Suket Police Station, Bajrang Lal said.

The officer said the girl's parents were daily wage earners and had gone for work.

A case was registered against the accused on a complaint by the victim's parents, he said.

Ismail was arrested on Tuesday night, Lal said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape crime against children
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp