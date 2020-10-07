STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scindia loyalists dominate BJP list for MP assembly bypolls

The BJP has given tickets to all 25 MLAs who quit the Congress to join the saffron party.

Published: 07th October 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress leader and BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Former Congress leader and current BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP on Tuesday declared its much-awaited list for the crucial assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, fielding all loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including six Congress ministers, who quit with him to join the saffron party in March.

As many as 28 assembly seats will have bypolls on November 3 in the BJP-ruled state.

The BJP has announced candidates for all the bypoll-bound seats.

A revolt by a section of Congress MLAs, most of them considered close to Scindia, led to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government nearly seven months ago.

The six Congress ministers, who were accommodated in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans new cabinet, have been fielded from the assembly seats from where they were elected in the 2018 polls.

The BJP has given tickets to all 25 MLAs who quit the Congress to join the saffron party.

The BJP has fielded Tulsiram Silawat from Sanver (SC), Imarti Devi from Dabra (SC), Pradyumna Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi and Dr Prabhuram Choudhary from Sanchi (SC) seat, as per the list issued by the BJPs central election committee.

From Joura the party has fielded Subedar Singh Rajoudha, Aidal Singh Kansana from Sumavli, Raghuraj Sngh Kansana from Morena, Girraj Dandotia from Dimni, Kamlesh Jatav from Ambah (SC), OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon, Ranvir Singh Jatav from Gohad (SC), Munna Lal Goyal from Gwalior-East and Raksha Santram Sironia from Bhander (SC).

Jasmant Jatav Chitri will contest from Karera (SC), Suresh Dhakad from Pohri, Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashoknagar (SC) Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Kunwar Pradyumann Singh Lodhi from Malhera, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur (ST), Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Manoj Untwal from Agar (SC), Manoj Choudhary from Hatpipalya, Narayan Patel from Mandhata, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar from Nepanagar (ST), Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar and Hardeep Singh Dang from Suvasra, it said.

The Congress has already declared its candidates on 27 seats except Biora.

The bypolls will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP assembly bypolls Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP candidates list
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp