Two men abduct, gang rape 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan

By PTI

BARMER: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the Sheo Police Station area on Tuesday evening when the victim's family members had gone to cast their votes in the panchayat election, they said.

Two men took the minor on a bike to a secluded place and raped her. They also clicked pictures of the act, police said.

"A case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and IT Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family members," Vikram Singh, SHO, Sheo Police Station said.

He said teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The girl was found unconscious in the fields.

Her family took her to a hospital from where she was referred to Barmer for treatment, police said.

The victim is presently undergoing medical treatment and her statement has been recorded.

District collector Vishram Meena and SP Anand Sharma met the victim and her family members, they added.