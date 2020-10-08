STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

17.22 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under 'Vande Bharat' mission: MEA

These include flights from among the 14 countries with which India has a bilateral 'air bubble' arrangement in place.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Air India will operate five flights in the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 17.22 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the ''Vande Bharat'' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that under the phase seven of the mission, operational since October 1, 873 international flights have been scheduled from 25 countries to be operated during the course of October 2020.

These include flights from among the 14 countries with which India has a bilateral 'air bubble' arrangement in place, he said at an online media briefing.

The air bubble arrangement has been working satisfactorily adding to the capacity, he added.

Srivastava said as on October 7, 17.22 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission.

The flights in phase seven include Air India and Air India Express flights, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings, he said.

These flights will reach 24 airports across India, repatriating an estimated 1.7 lakh people.

As on 7 October, 210 flights have already been operated from 18 countries, Srivastava said.

"We continue to assess demand for repatriation from other countries and project the requirements to Air India so that more flights can be scheduled in the coming days," he said.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Mission MEA COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Hugh Jardon
    The Covid-19 pandemic has seen 17.22 lakh Indians to be returned to India
    1 day ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp