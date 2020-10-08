Chhattisgarh government rejects Centre’s farm laws, to enact its own

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel cabinet on Thursday rejected the new agriculture laws passed by the Centre and decided to go for legislation of its own farm rules by calling a special session of the House.

The state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey said that besides other important decisions taken by the state cabinet chaired by the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, the issue of having a new state agriculture law was also discussed.

“The Centre’s agriculture laws have already triggered widespread protests among the farmers. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will ensure the interests of farmers are safeguarded and we will frame new agriculture laws resorting to constitutional provisions by calling the special session of the House,” said Choubey revealing the intention of the Bhupesh Baghel government to override the Centre’s farm laws.

Last week, the Chhattisgarh Congress launched a signature campaign intended to collect 2 million signature of farmers against the newly enacted farm bills. The campaign will continue till October 31 during which party workers have been asked to visit the household of every farmer against what the Congress called “three black farm bills”.

The state cabinet has further decided not to reopen schools during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.