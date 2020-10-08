STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC relaxes timeline for entities to register as parties in Bihar in view of COVID restrictions

As per the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days following the date of its formation.

Published: 08th October 2020 11:06 PM

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday announced reduction in the notice period for registration of new political parties in Bihar from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view difficulties caused by the restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days following the date of its formation.

The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days.

Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from publication of the notice.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of Covid-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party," the EC said in a statement.

After considering all aspects, the Commission has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties that have published their public notice on or before October 7, the statement said.

The relaxation will remain in force till October 20, the last date of nomination for Phase 3 of the assembly polls in Bihar, it said.

