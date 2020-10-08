STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake TRPs: BARC welcomes Mumbai police probe, affirms commitment to represent true numbers 

Mumbai Police claimed to have busted a racket to manipulate TRPs after it arrested four persons, including a former employee of Hansa Research, a company engaged by BARC.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Television, tv

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid controversy over an alleged plot to manipulate TRPs, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday said it is committed to report a true picture of television viewership and welcomed the Mumbai Police's investigation into the case.

Earlier in the day, city police chief Param Bir Singh claimed to have busted a racket to manipulate TRPs. The police has arrested four persons, including a former employee of Hansa Research, a company engaged by BARC.

TRP (television rating point) is a tool to judge which TV programmes and channels are viewed the most. "As in all our previous cases of suspected panel homes intrusions, BARC India continues to follow its established vigilance and disciplinary guidelines...BARC India appreciates the efforts of the Mumbai Police and will provide the support asked of it," a BARC India spokesperson said.

The body added that it remains "steadfastly true" to its purpose to accurately and faithfully report "what India watches". "Hansa Research and BARC conducted an investigation into the matter over the last few weeks, the conclusion of which resulted in Hansa Research filing an FIR against an ex-employee who was engaged in some wrongdoing," Praveen Nijhara, Hansa's chief executive, said in a statement.

He added that the agency is always vigilant and will cooperate with the law enforcement authorities. In a statement, the city police said that BARC functions under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and it has installed 30,000 barometers in homes to monitor TV consumption and come out with the TRP numbers.

The police said that it is based on these TRPs that marketers place advertisements and manipulation of the numbers may have resulted in losses.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters that Republic TV channel, facing flak over its attack on the city police and Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was also involved in the "false TRP" racket. Republic TV, in a statement, rubbished Singh's claims.

Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of the channel, said the Mumbai Police chief made false claims against Republic TV as the channel had questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Goswami further said the channel will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai police commissioner.

Meanwhile, news media company ABP Network urged advertisers to be more circumspect about TRPs. "This incident has once again, severely questioned the credibility and reliability of BARC data. Numerous incongruities have been clearly visible in their viewership ratings in the past. It is especially disturbing to witness the same at a time of such extreme volatility in the industry," it said.

"Contrary to the popular belief, reliability on BARC data shouldn't be the sole criteria for advertisers to make investments anymore, as these rating, (while not only tampered with), also fail to emphasise on the real audience's preference for content," its chief executive Avinash Pandey said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police Fake TRPs BARC FAKE TRP probe TRAI
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp