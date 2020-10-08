Farmer couple dies by suicide in UP's Badaun

By PTI

BADAUN: A farmer and his wife allegedly hanged themselves at their home in a village here on Thursday over some dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Maikalan village in the Islamnagar area of the district, they added.

"Bodies of farmer Zabir (25) and his wife Asma (22) were found hanging in their house on Thursday," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma said.

He said Zabir's father visited the house to check on the couple as Zabir did not go to his farm in the morning.

He knocked on the door but there was no response. He then had his other son enter the house through the terrace and the bodies were found, the ASP added.

The family members told the police that the couple had a dispute.

The matter is being probed, and the bodies were sent for autopsy, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)