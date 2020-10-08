STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR filed against 4 minors for abusing, beating up neighbour in Bihar

Of the 13 family members, three are her siblings -- all aged between five and 12.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

DHANBAD: A two-year-old girl was among 13 members of her family who had been taking rounds of a Dhanbad court for anticipatory bail after an FIR was lodged against them for allegedly abusing, beating up and snatching valuables from a neighbour.

Of the 13 family members, three are her siblings -- all aged between five and 12.

Neighbour Jitni Devi had filed a complaint with Loyabad police station against Suresh Prasad and his family, which included the four minors, following a dispute with them, Inspector C Murmu said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC 147 (punishment for rioting), Murmu said.

Lawyer Meghnad Rawani, who is representing the Prasad family, said all four children were brought to the court on Wednesday by their father for anticipatory bail, but he managed to convince them to go home.

"This is sheer lapse on the part of the police. A two-year-old cannot eat on her own, how is she supposed to beat up adults.

I will submit an application against the move (to file an FIR against minors) in the police station and talk to senior officers in the district," he said.

Murmu, on his part, claimed that he had tried mediating between the two families, but failed.

Prasad has also lodged a complaint against six members of Jitni Devi's household, the inspector said.

"As both the families had only given names and not age in their complaint, an FIR was lodged against all of them.

Any further action would only be taken after a thorough probe," Murmu added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar crime
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp