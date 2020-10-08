In JD(U)'s final list for Bihar polls, ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's name goes missing

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA:Ex- Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who had recently taken VRS from the Indian Police Service (IPS) was left disappointed after he was not offered a ticket for contesting the upcoming state assembly elections.

Pandey had recently joined the JD(U) for which he was given the primary membership by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Speculation was rife that the JD (U) will field him against RJD candidate Rahul Tiwari from Shahapur constituency. The former top cop had even started visiting the constituencies after getting assurances of a ticket.

Late on Wednesday night, Pande posted on social media that he will not be contesting the elections this time. "I am fed up with the endless calls from my well-wishers. I understand their worries and tensions. After retiring, I was expecting that I will get to contest the elections, but I wouldn't this time. There's no need to worry. Have patience. My life has been that of constant struggles. I will continue to serve the people. Kindly be patient and please do not call me. I have dedicated my life for the people of Bihar. I bow to my birthplace Buxar and its brothers, sisters, young and old of all faiths. Please continue to bless me."

Pandey had courted controversy after commenting on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. He had also protested against the alleged forcible quarantine of a Bihar IPS officer who had gone to Mumbai in connection with the case lodged in Patna against Chakraborty.