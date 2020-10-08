STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Non-BJP parties slam Centre for 'fuelling speculation' on Gorkhaland ahead of polls

The BJP, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and said the central government just wants a "permanent solution" to the political crisis.

Published: 08th October 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Gorkhaland proponents have tried to separate the Bengali psyche’s romanticism with Darjeeling.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Non-BJP parties in West Bengal on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre for "fuelling speculation" over demands for a separate Gorkhaland, ahead of assembly polls, and said it was "playing with fire" to serve vested political interests.

The BJP, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless" and said the central government just wants a "permanent solution" to the political crisis.

The Union Home Ministry convened a tripartite meeting on Wednesday to discuss "issues related to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)", officials said.

A delegation of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and sought the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland, comprising Darjeeling and its adjoining areas in West Bengal.

However, no representative of the West Bengal government attended the meeting.

GJM (Bimal Gurung faction) working president Lopsang Lama said the outfit has submitted a memorandum demanding that Gorkhaland be carved out of Bengal.

Slamming the Union government's move, the TMC dispensation in the state asked the central leaders to come clean on whether they want a "division of the state".

"Every time we approach an election, the BJP raises the Gorkhaland issue to create disturbance in the Hills. This is yet another move. The BJP should come clean on whether they want a division of the state. They should stop beating around the bush," Gautam Deb, the state tourism minister and senior TMC leader from north Bengal, said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party also claimed that it was a just another attempt by the BJP to create "confusion", as Union Home Minister Amit Shah skipped Wednesday's meeting.

"Had it been a serious meeting, the Union home minister would have attended it instead of sending MoS home.

This only reflects that the BJP is trying to create confusion ahead of polls.

Gorkhaland will never happen, as our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said," senior TMC leader Sougato Roy said.

The opposition Congress and the CPI(M), too, echoed the TMC and said the saffron camp was trying to fuel a separatist movement.

"The BJP is playing with fire to serve its political interest.

Earlier, the TMC did the same thing to come to power.

We feel that there should be autonomy as per constitutional provisions.

But in no way, Bengal should be divided," CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

The BJP, however, said the allegations levelled against it were bereft of truth.

"We want a permanent political solution to this crisis, which has been going on for several decades.

Neither the erstwhile Left Front government nor the present TMC government is interested in a political solution.

They want the problem to linger as it furthers their political agenda," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The picturesque Darjeeling had time and again witnessed violent agitation over the demand for a separate state, the latest being in June 2017, when the Hills saw a 104-day-long strike over the issue.

The strike also led to a split in the GJM, with Binay Tamang, once deputy to the outfit's supremo Bimal Gurung, taking over the reins of the party and expelling the boss.

Since then the GJM faction led by Gurung had aligned with the BJP, and the other camp, headed by Tamang, joined hands with the ruling TMC in the state.

Anit Thapa, a loyalist of Tamang, is currently the chairman of the GTA board of administrators.

"The Centre has called a meeting as assembly polls are due next year.

This is just a political move.

Had they been serious they would have invited us too," Thapa said.

Assembly elections in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal assembly polls 2021 Gorkhaland issue
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp