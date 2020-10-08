STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways offers luggage sanitising services with UV light for nominal fee in Bihar

The passengers also get their travel bags wrapped with safe sheets after sanitization as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 during the journey

Published: 08th October 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

The luggage of passengers arriving to board trains is sanitized for a nominal fee of Rs 10 by UV light sanitizer machines.

The luggage of passengers arriving to board trains is sanitized for a nominal fee of Rs 10 by UV light sanitizer machines.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, the East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered at Hajipur, has started luggage sanitization and wrapping up services at four prominent stations including Patna junction.

The luggage of passengers arriving to board trains is sanitized for a nominal fee of Rs 10 by UV light sanitizer machines. Starting from October 2, the services have been offered at the Rajendra Nagar station, Patna junction, Patliputra junction and Danapur junction under the Danapur division of ECR railway initially where thousands of passengers undertake their train journey.

Confirming this, senior divisional commercial manager of Danapur division, Adhar Raj said, "Along with this service, complimentary wheel chair and trolley services have also been made available for passengers in need of them."

With full-fledged services not having resumed yet, more than 500 pieces of luggage are sanitized daily on an average at these four prominent stations through the UV light machine.

The passengers also get their travel bags wrapped with safe sheets after sanitization as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 during the journey.

"It is a much-needed service at a time when we have to travel with a fear of being infected with the coronavirus. We have availed this service before making a journey to Delhi," said Mahesh Kumar, a passenger who boarded a train at Patna junction.

In Patna alone, 29631 persons were tested, of whom 27243 have been cured while 223 died.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus East Central Railway
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp