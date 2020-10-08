STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand govt to home deliver pahadi mutton, Himalayan fish to create jobs

The initiative titled 'Bakraw' for pahadi goats and 'Uttarafish' came a month after govt announced the move to introduce Trout fish from Denmark in the waters of the state.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of animal husbandry and pisciculture Rekha Arya launching the initiative on Wednesday (Photo| Twitter/@rekhaaryaoffice)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a unique initiative, the Uttarakhand government has decided to promote meat products of the hilly areas and will now home deliver mutton sourced from the hills or ‘pahadi’ goats and fish from the rivers up in the Himalayas. 

Minister of animal husbandry and pisciculture, Rekha Arya, who launched the initiative on Wednesday, said: "The step will help create a brand of Uttarakhand and help locals. This will create opportunities to earn more and empower our people as well as women from the hills."

At present, the initiative has been launched only in Dehradun district but will soon kick off be in other districts such as Nainital and US Nagar.

The initiative titled 'Bakraw' for mutton of pahadi goats and 'Uttarafish' has come after about a month of Arya announcing the move to introduce Trout fish from Denmark in the waters of the state.

Traditionally, Himalayan goat rearing and Trout cultivation in the state was done by the women associated with cooperative societies and now they have formed a cooperative federation that to supply both the goat meat and fish under these initiatives.

Officials also added that plans are afoot to expand the initiative on a larger scale to brand the goat meat and fish to sell it outside the state and even to foreign countries.

Kirankant Sharma, a resident of Dehradun commenting on the development said, "The initiative sounds good but the catch will be in the implementation. If implemented properly, the scheme can generate employment on different levels and all stakeholders involved can benefit right from the farmer to the delivery person and the customer."

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pahadi mutton Uttarafish Uttarakhand govt mutton home delivery
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp