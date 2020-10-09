STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Acting on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused -- Aman Yadav (25) and Guddu Yadav (24) and they have been arrested.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

FATEHPUR: A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Lilauli area here, police said on Friday.

"A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in a village in Lilauli area on Thursday evening when she was returning home after attending nature's call," Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.

The girl was been sent for a medical examination and the report is awaited, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on.

