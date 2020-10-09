STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
351 arrested in Haryana in four months for sending people abroad through fraudulent means: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said 351 people have been arrested in the state in the past four months for sending people abroad through fraudulent means and 370 FIRs registered in this connection.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to monitor and investigate such cases to put an end to immigration frauds in the case, he said.

The SIT, headed by an inspector general of police, includes six SP-level officers.

"There are several fraudsters in the state who were sending youth to various countries by illegal means," Vij said in a statement.

"The police have arrested 351 people in this regard and recovered cash worth Rs 1.04 crore from them," he said.

The police received 646 complaints in the last four months.

Out of these, 370 FIRs have been filed and 276 complaints have been sent to the concerned districts for further investigation, Vij said.

Karnal registered the maximum number of FIRs at 175.

Eighty FIRs were registered in Kurukshetra, 51 in Kaithal and 44 in Ambala, he said.

FIRs were also registered in Bhiwani, Dadri, Sirsa and Narnaul districts, the minister said.

In May this year, 160 Indians were deported for illegally trying to enter the USA.

Among those who were deported, the maximum 76 were from Haryana.

 

More from Nation.
