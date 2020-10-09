STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi govt committed to fulfilling Paswan's commitments towards welfare of poor, development of Bihar: Amit Shah

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the Modi government is committed to fulfil his commitments towards welfare of the poor and development of Bihar.

Published: 09th October 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said it has created a void in Indian politics.

Paswan, 74, passed away at a hospital here on Thursday.

"I am extremely sad over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who had always fought for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived.

In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount.

His death has created a void in Indian politics, he said.

The home minister said whether it was to fight against the Emergency of 1975 or to make the Modi government's welfare programmes for poor meaningful during the coronavirus epidemic, Paswan had played a unique role in all these.

  "While working in many important positions, Paswan was beloved by everyone with his simple and gentle personality, he said.

Shah said Paswan's absence in Indian politics and the Union Cabinet will always remain and the Modi government is committed to fulfilling his commitments for welfare of poor and development of Bihar.

My condolences to his family and supporters and I pray for the peace of the departed soul.

Om Shanti, he said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Paswan was a senior and experienced leader who successfully discharged his duties as a Union minister.

He had always been active for the welfare of weaker sections and served for a long time as MP.

"It would not be easy to fill the void created by his death," Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condoled the demise of Paswan.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati also condoled his demise.

 

