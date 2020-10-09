STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Paswan's daughter, son-in-law protest denial of entry inside Patna airport to receive his body

Asha Devi and her husband Anil Sadhu protested in front of the car of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi when he had come to receive the body of the Lok Janshakti Party founder.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan during a party rally at Bikaner.

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan during a party rally at Bikaner. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Union minister Ramvilas Paswan's daughter from his first wife and her husband staged a protest at Patna Airport on Friday after they were not allowed entry inside to receive the body of the departed leader.

Paswan's daughter Asha Devi and her husband Anil Sadhu protested in front of the car of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi when he had come to receive the body of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder.

"Why politics is being played on such a sad occasion? Why his daughter and family members are not allowed entry inside the airport?" Paswan's son-in-law told reporters.

Sadhu is presently associated with Lalu Prasad's RJD.

Asha Devi also fumed at the district administration for preventing her from going inside the airport.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also come to the airport to receive the body of the veteran leader.

Officials said that only selected people are permitted to go inside the airport in view of security considerations.

Asha Devi is the daughter of Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi, who still lives in their native Saharbanni village in Khagaria district of Bihar.

Besides Asha Devi, Usha Devi is another daughter of the departed leader from his first wife.

Paswan had married Raj Kumari Devi in 1960s.

In 2014, he disclosed that he had divorced her in 1981, after his Lok Sabha nomination papers were challenged.

In 1983, he had married Reena Sharma, an air hostess and a Punjabi Hindu from Amritsar.

They have a son and a daughter.

His son Chirag Paswan is heading the LJP at present.

From the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, his body will be taken to the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises where legislators and others will pay respect to him.

From there, his mortal remains will be taken to the LJP headquarters in the state capital where it will be kept in the night, party sources said.

He will be cremated on the bank of the river Ganga at Digha ghat with full state honours on Saturday.

Ram Vilas Paswan was born to Late Shri Jamun Paswan and Late Siya Devi in a Dalit family in Shaharbanni village on July 5, 1946.

Paswan, who held a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees, started his innings in electoral politics with a win from Alauli Assembly seat in 1969 on Samyukta Socialist Party ticket.

The leader had hit the national headlines after winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Hajipur seat with a record margin of votes on Janata Party ticket.

Since then, he represented Hajipur seat for eight times.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramvilas Paswan's daughter Asha Devi Patna airport
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp