Rahul takes dig at PM Modi on wind turbines suggestion, BJP hits back

The prime minister is heard suggesting the CEO of a wind energy company to make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air.

Published: 09th October 2020 01:11 PM

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his suggestion that wind turbines can be used to generate clean drinking water, oxygen and energy, evoking sharp reactions from BJP leaders who said he needs to read scientific papers.

"The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him," he said on Twitter, as he posted a video of the prime minister's interaction with a CEO of a wind energy company.

The prime minister is heard suggesting the CEO make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air.

Hitting back at Gandhi, union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand."

He mocks PM Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorses them."

He also tagged a news report with his tweet that says wind turbines create water from thin air.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked Gandhi in a tweet, saying, "Rahul ji tomorrow morning please get up at night and read the two scientific papers that I have attached herewith. Though I'm sure you won't understand the complexity of the subject."

He also attached news reports that said wind turbines create water from thin air and another saying wind turbine makes 1000 litres of clean water a day in the desert.

BJP's head of social media department Amit Malviya also attacked Gandhi.

"There is no cure for ignorance and entitlement. Entitled brat Rahul thinks everyone around the world is as clueless as he is. He mocks PM's ideas when CEO of world's leading wind energy company terms them inspirational! Watch the last bit of the video he himself has posted," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi has often attacked the prime minister for his remarks and suggestions.

