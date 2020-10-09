STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ramlila committees in Chandigarh decide against celebrations amid COVID-19

According to Raghav Rawat, a Ramlila artist, it was more important to stay safe and continue social distancing.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

This year, Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25. 

This year, Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25. (File Photo)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: With less than 10 days left for Navratri to begin, no signs of hosting the Ramlila events are visible in Chandigarh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which young artists say has affected their enthusiasm for the annual celebration and add that the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus bring with them a different set of problems.

"We have sought permission from the Chandigarh Administration and submitted an application. But this time we have jointly decided that they will not organise the Ramlila for the safety of the people, even though permission has been granted," Ajay Bhatt, a representative of the Garhwal Ramlila Mandal said.

"Earlier it was decided that we would live stream the event on Facebook or Youtube, but due to direct contact while dressing up and makeup, we have decided not to do the same," Bhatt further said.

According to Raghav Rawat, a Ramlila artist, it was more important to stay safe and continue social distancing.

"The enthusiasm of artists has dipped now due to the pandemic. Even if we want to host it this year, it is more important that we stay safe. Even one of the artists here who has been associated with this event since his childhood has decided not to host the Ramlila this time," Rawat said.

This year, Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramlila COVID-19 pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp