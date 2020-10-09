STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah to hold three meetings with BJP's Bengal functionaries and foot soldiers

Sources in the BJP said the present issues that are hurting the people of Bengal will be discussed with Shah to decide the party's strategy and launch an aggressive campaign.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home minister Amit Shah is likely to chair three organisational meetings during his West Bengal visit before Durga Puja to take stock of the situation ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. One of the meetings will be held in north Bengal and two others in south Bengal.

"The date of the Home minister's Bengal visit is yet to be finalised. This time booth-level foot soldiers of our party will participate in the organisational meeting with Shah. It will boost their energy to go all out before the 2021 Assembly elections," said BJP's Bengal chapter president Dilip Ghosh.

The Bengal functionaries of the saffron camp said the issues to be placed before Shah have already been finalised. "It is expected that the former national president of the party will show us a roadmap to topple the Trinamool Congress-led government. He will give us a guideline on what are the issues to be highlighted during our campaign against the TMC and what are not be portrayed," said a BJP leader.

Sources in the BJP said the present issues that are hurting the people of Bengal will be discussed with Shah to decide the party's strategy and launch an aggressive campaign against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

ALSO READ | 'Blatant hypocrisy': BJP attacks West Bengal govt over rising crimes against women

"In our last meeting with the party national leadership on October 1 in Delhi, we have been told not to talk much about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) now. Instead, it is important to highlight TMC-led government’s misrule and other issues related to the state's affairs," said a BJP leader.

Referring to the recovery of a firearm during the BJP's protest march on Thursday in Kolkata and Howrah, Ghosh said the gun was in possession of a private security guard of a BJP leader. 

"It was not an illegal firearm. A license was issued by the administration of Rajauri in Uttarakhand," he said.

ALSO READ | BJP leader shot dead in West Bengal's Barrackpore

The police, however, lodged an FIR against 20 odd BJP leaders, which include the party's central observer for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice president Mukul Roy, accusing them of organising unlawful assembly and attacking policemen.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021 WB Assembly Polls 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp