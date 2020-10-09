Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Jal Jeevan Mission to be completed by 2022

Jammu and Kashmir would complete the Jal Jeevan mission by December 2022. The government has approved the proposal of the Jal Shakti Department to modify the roadmap for ensuring 100 per cent piped water supply in rural areas by December 2022 due to delays induced by the outbreak of Covid- 19 pandemic. Under Phase I, universal tap water coverage has been achieved in central Kashmir districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal and the tap coverage of two districts of Jammu region – Reasi and Samba – would be completed by March 31. The completion of the 1st phase of the mission would benefit 2,32,431 households.

SMC inspecting food outlets

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation is conducting an inspection of hotels, restaurants, saloons, bakery shops, mutton and poultry shops in the city to ensure that hygienic food and services are being provided to the customers. The inspection teams also asked the food handlers to wear proper head gears and gloves and follow other necessary precautionary measures. The food outlets have been directed to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, people mostly prefer home foods but slowly and gradually people are returning to the food outlets to taste the food of their choice. The shopkeepers were directed to do away with the littering on roads and discontinue using polythene bags.

Capital to shift to Jammu next month

As part of the half-yearly Darbar Move, the capital would shift to Jammu next month. Jammu and Kashmir has two capitals-- Srinagar for six months of summer and Jammu for six months of winter. The practice of Darbar Move was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872. The Civil Secretariat, the seat of governance, along with other offices would close in Srinagar on October 30 and reopen in Jammu on November 9. All the departments have been asked to ensure that records are packed in boxes after working hours on the last working day in Srinagar.

Private schools against reduction of tuition fee

The private schools in Kashmir are against the reduction of tuition fees to the students in view of the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) president G N Var said the entire school education sector has been hit hard for many years and especially since the August 2019 lockdown and subsequent Covid restrictions in March this year. He said they are struggling to survive given the situation since last year. “The schools are helping students at their level and already agreed to provide concession of up to 50% in transport fee,” he said.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and K ashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com