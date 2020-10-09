STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will release impact-based cyclone warnings this season: IMD

Storms during October to December, especially in the Bay of Bengal, often ravage the eastern coast and damage property.

Published: 09th October 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Branches of an uprooted tree hang close to a road in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan in Kolkata Sunday May 24 2020.

Branches of an uprooted tree hang close to a road in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan in Kolkata Sunday May 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department will release dynamic impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season to help minimise economic losses and damage to property due to the intense weather system, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said.

The months before and after monsoon form the cyclone season.

Storms during October to December, especially in the Bay of Bengal, often ravage the eastern coast and damage property.

Speaking at an event here on 'Chasing the Cyclones', Mohapatra said the new system will give specific warnings.

For instance, if a district is to be hit by winds up to 160 kmph, it will warn about the kind of infrastructure that is likely to be damaged and these can be mapped.

Under the system, location or district-specific tailored warnings, which factor in the local population, infrastructure, settlements, land use and other elements, will be prepared and disseminated.

All disaster management agencies will make extensive use of cartographic, geological and hydrological data available for the district concerned.

The system will be set up through a dynamic composite risk analysis Atlas being developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project in collaboration with coastal states and the Ministry of Earth Sciences and other agencies.

This will include information on major infrastructure projects like roads and railways, hospitals, cyclone shelters and the possible impact of the storm on them.

"With India's growing economy, we aim to reduce the damage and economic losses caused to property and infrastructure.

The dynamic, impact-based cyclone warning will be commissioned from this season, Mohapatra added.

Until now, the IMD gave warnings about the kind of damage expected during a cyclone.

  The NDMA is executing the project and developing a web-based Dynamic Composite Risk Atlas (Web-DCRA) in collaboration with IMD and coastal states.

At the event organised by Indian Society of Remote Sensing's Delhi chapter on Tuesday, Mohapatra also pointed out that the damage caused to infrastructure due to cyclones is increasing worldwide.

Separately, the IMD director general reviewed preparedness ahead of the season.

The meeting was attended by experts from IMD, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Water Commission, India Institute of Technology-Delhi, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, National Disaster Management Agency, National Disaster Response Force, Department of Fisheries, Punctuality Cell and the Indian Railways.

At the meeting, Mohapatra stressed on the need to learn lessons and fix the recurring mistakes.

He also insisted on developing a fool-proof triggering and response mechanism with active participation from all the stakeholders.

He said the IMD this cyclone season will also launch an interactive display system to forecast cyclone track and intensity on GIS platform.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department impact-based cyclone warnings
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp