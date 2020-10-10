18 kg gold jewellery worth Rs 8.4 crore seized in poll-bound Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Patna government railway police (GRP) stumbled upon an illegal consignment of gold worth Rs 8 crore and Rs 2 lakh in cash while it was being brought from Kolkata to poll-bound Bihar.

Superintendent of railway police (SRP) of Patna Jagunatharaddi, one person carrying a bag was spotted at Patna junction on Saturday during the special checking. "On being asked, he identified himself as Mithilesh Kumar of Kadamkua in Patna. When the GRP personnel searched his bag, they found more than 18 kg gold jewellery", the SRP said.

He said that that the value of gold jewellery and ornaments has been estimated to be of Rs 8.42 crore. The GRP also seized cash of Rs 2.30 lakh from the possession of the arrested person.

"Mithilesh Kumar disclosed to the GRP that the jewellery was bought and brought for the owner of Bakarganj-based Radhika jewellers and his own jewellery shop", the SRP said.

The GRP has informed the income tax and commercial tax departments about the seizure.