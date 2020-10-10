STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Process to shut down state-run madrassas virtually set in motion

According to an official memo, 148 contractual madrassa teachers will soon be transferred to schools under the state’s Secondary Education.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has virtually started the process of shutting down madrassas run by it.

According to an official memo, 148 contractual madrassa teachers will soon be transferred to schools under the state’s Secondary Education.

“...I am directed to inform you that Government has decided to close Madrassas. Therefore, the 148 numbers of Madrassa Contractual Teachers may be shifted to schools under general Secondary Education,” SN Das, who is the Deputy Secretary of Assam’s Secondary Education Department wrote in a recent memo to the department’s director.

Das had sought a formal proposal in this regard from the director.

In February this year, the Sarbananda Sonowal government had decided to shut down the state-run madrassas and Sanskrit “tols” (centres of learning) under state education boards citing that “religious teachings cannot be imparted with government funds in a secular country”.

The state’s Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had then said that the state-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols would be converted to schools teaching regular courses.

The government is likely to issue separate notifications for the madrassas and Sanskrit tols in November. Assam has over 1,500 madrassas – 614 of them run by the government. Of the around 600 Sanskrit tols, some 100 are state-run.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam madrasas Madrasa education Islamic studies Sarbananda Sonowal Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp