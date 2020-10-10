STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Assembly polls: JP Nadda to address first rally in Bodhgaya on October 11

Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary said that this is a proud moment for the party as it has braved itself against COVID-19 and yet managed to stay in touch with its electorate.

Published: 10th October 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday will address his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar amid coronavirus restrictions, days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for state Assembly polls.

The public rally is scheduled in Gandhi Maidan of Bihar's Bodhgaya and will begin at around 2 pm.Speaking to ANI, Tarun Chugh, BJP's national general secretary said that this is a proud moment for the party as it has braved itself against COVID-19 and yet managed to stay in touch with its electorate. "We are a democracy and it is with pride that I say that our president who is the chief of world's largest political party would be going amid people to seek their participation in the democracy's biggest event," stated Chugh. The sources in the party stated that Nadda would be staying in the state to motivate the cadre and leaders.

However, the party has taken care of guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare and Election Commission for the COVID-19.

On September 25, the ECI announced that elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be three phases-- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP Bihar president said that chairs will be put in the ground to ensure social distancing and that party would win all the seats of the first phase of polls. "In a ground where lakhs of people participated in rallies, we will only have thousands to attend the rally. However, the address will be heard by crores as it will be broadcast on social media. There would be LED screens for people to watch as we begin our canvassing," added the BJP leader. The Bihar polls are taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has necessitated physical distancing and ban on large gatherings. With the split in NDA on the state, as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) would be contesting outside the alliance. The BJP, though seems to be confident about its prospects in the state, would be keeping a close watch on changed caste equations due to LJP's exit. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies, the BJP is also finalising the rallies of all senior leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who are considered to be influencers.

Many in the party, too, believe that demise of Dalit leader and LJP patron Ram Vilas Paswan is likely to swing Dalit votes in favour of the party that isn't in alliance with them.

After a meeting of the NDA alliance on October 6, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Janata Dal (United) has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for the Bihar Assembly polls.

JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will allot 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadda JP Nadda Election Commission
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp