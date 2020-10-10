STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel promises law to offset impact of farm sector reforms

Addressing a virtual rally of farmers and Congress workers here, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading farmers on the issue.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will hold a special assembly session and pass a law to ensure that farmers in the state are not affected by the new farm laws of the Centre.

Addressing a virtual rally of farmers and Congress workers here, he also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading farmers on the issue.

Farmers in many states are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"These laws will have an (adverse) impact on farmers. Therefore we have to convene a special session of the assembly to bring a law to ensure that farmers and labourers of Chhattisgarh do not get affected by these central farm laws," the chief minister said.

"The study is underway and officials have been working on it. Ministers have been looking into it. The day the proposal is presented before me, the schedule of special assembly session will be declared," he said.

He also asked farmers to increase cultivation of oilseeds and pulses to ensure their sufficient availability in the state, expressing fear that after the implementation of the new law on essential commodities, hoarding of these commodities will increase.

"Modi has said store in your godowns as much as you can. It means traders will not focus on paddy purchase this time, but rather they will procure pulses, oilseeds, onion, etc. Prices of oilseeds and pulses may increase.

"You (farmers) should keep stock of oilseeds and pulses so that you can get good returns from traders," the chief minister said.

Baghel also claimed that whatever Modi says, exactly opposite happens.

"Note ban was brought with a promise to unearth black money, but instead it facilitated conversion of black money into white.

GST resulted in collapse of small and medium traders," he said.

"Now Modi is saying these laws are in the interest of farmers but these laws are only meant to benefit the big businessmen," the chief minister alleged.

He also dared the prime minister to declare that no procurement of farm produce will be done below the support price fixed by the Centre.

"Along with his `one nation, one market' policy, he (the prime minister) should also ensure `one rate'.

If he does so, I promise him on behalf of farmers in the entire nation that there will be no protest," Baghel said.

Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh P L Punia alleged at the rally that the new farm laws were enacted on the suggestions of big industrialists, without consulting farmers' unions.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Farm Laws
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp