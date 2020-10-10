STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress government in Rajasthan did not fall because of Gehlot-Vasundhara ties: RLP MP Beniwal

The RLP chief further said that Rajasthan has become a hub of the gang war due to "Vasundhara-Gehlot" ties in the last 20 years.

Published: 10th October 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By ANI

JODHPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan did not fall because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is working in alliance with BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

"When the government was about to collapse, my party was with (Congress leader) Sachin Pilot (who had rebelled against the chief minister). But Vasundhara Raje assured (the chief minister) of support of 20 MLAs, that is why the government did not fall," Beniwal told reporters here.

He alleged there was an issue of the bungalow of Raje, which the government of the day addressed by bringing a Bill. "The High Court and Supreme Court has said that former chief ministers should vacate their official bungalows. Despite this, the chief minister brought a new Bill allowing the former chief ministers to live in their present bungalows. Vasundhara and Ashok Gehlot are working in alliance in Rajasthan," said the Nagpur MP whose party RLP is part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis in July after differences between Gehlot and Pilot, who was then his deputy, came out in open. However, the two factions in the Congress resolved their differences and came back on the same platform ahead of the Assembly session in August. Later, the Ashok Gehlot government won a vote of confidence in the state Assembly.

The RLP chief further said that Rajasthan has become a hub of the gang war due to "Vasundhara-Gehlot" ties in the last 20 years.

"Rajasthan has left Uttar Pradesh behind in crime against women. The Congress government is responsible for this. I would say that Rajasthan went on the path of destruction due to Vasundhara-Gehlot alliance for the last 20 years. The state used to be peaceful once. This Vasundhara-Gehlot alliance is responsible for Rajasthan becoming a hub of gang wars. The officials in the Gehlot government and the erstwhile Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government are the same. Now, the RLP has taken up the responsibility to put an end to this alliance game," he said.

On a different note, Beniwal said that his party RLP is against the new farm laws.

He demanded a review. "We are not satisfied. The RLP is a party of farmers. We will not tolerate if the interests of the farmers are attacked. Since I am in NDA, I will talk to the prime minister. If something positive does not come out of the discussion, if the new laws are not reviewed, we will hit the streets," Nagaur MP said.

When asked whether his party will quit NDA, he said: "When it comes to farmers, I will leave them in a single minute without thinking."

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hanuman beniwal vasundhara raje Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp