STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Gujarat government issues SOPs for Assembly bypoll campaign

As per the guidelines issued by Gujarat home department in view of the COVID-19 situation, not more than five persons can take part in a door-to-door campaign.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has issued SOPs related to election campaign for the November 3 bypolls to eight Assembly seats, restricting the number of people who can attend a poll-related event in a closed space to 200 or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity.

As per the guidelines issued by the state home department on Friday in view of the COVID-19 situation, not more than five persons can take part in a door-to-door campaign.

"As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), prior approval of the district magistrate or police commissioner will be required for organising election-related activities, and not more than 200 persons or up to 50 per cent of the venue's capacity will be allowed at an election rally held in a closed space," the government said in a release.

"More than 100 participants will be allowed for an election-related event on open ground after considering the size of the venue, and on the condition that the participants maintain a physical distancing of six feet and cover their face during the entire event. There should be a facility for thermal scanning and use of sanitiser," it added.

During public meetings and rallies, not more than seven persons can sit on separate chairs on a stage and they will have to maintain social distancing, it said, adding that the use of sofa has been disallowed.

In case the stage is large, maximum 14 people, seven in each row, can be allowed, it added.

"During the door-to-door campaign, only five persons, including the candidate, can participate. Also, not more than two persons and two vehicles will be allowed during the submission of nomination papers to the returning officers after filling the form online," it said.

For any election-related programme, the organisers will have to get prior approval of the District Magistrate or Police Commissioner, in which they have to mention the date, time, place of the event, and the estimated number of participants, the government said.

For road shows or bike rallies, proper distance will have to be maintained between every group of five vehicles in a fleet.

"A public gathering or rally can only be organised in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. The District Election Officer will have to decide in advance the grounds earmarked for the rally or meeting, with markings for maintenance of social distance and a proper arrangement for entry and exit," the government stated.

The District Election Officer and the Superintendent of Police will have to ensure that the number of people does not exceed the prescribed limit, it said.

"Political parties and candidates should ensure that measures against COVID-19, such as use of face cover, sanitiser, thermal screening, etc, are followed," it said.

By-elections will be held in Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST) constituencies.

These seats fell vacant after the resignation of the then Congress MLAs.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat government Gujarat Assembly Bypolls COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp