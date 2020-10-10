STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elections for constitution of DGPCs in Jammu & Kashmir to begin next week

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The elections for the constitution of District Gurdwaras Prabandhak Committees (DGPCs) would commence on October 12 and be completed within three months, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman said that the approval has also been given to hold the State Gurdwara Prabandhak Board (SGPB) elections after completing the DGPC elections and complying with the legal requirements. "The competent authority has accorded approval to conduct elections of DGPCs in pursuance to the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdwara and Religious Endowment Act 1973 and Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdawara and Religious Endowment Rules 1975 from October 12," he said.

He said the elections would be completed within three months or earlier.

The competent authority has also approved appointment of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as the Nodal Officers in their respective divisions for coordination in these elections, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the competent authority has directed Assistant Commissioner Revenue, the election authority at the district level, to take all necessary steps for arranging elections of DGPC within their respective districts, the spokesman said.

